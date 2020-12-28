Apollo Currency Hits One Day Volume of $856,320.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 8% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $10.71 million and approximately $856,320.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00027525 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00334965 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

