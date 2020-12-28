Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $948.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $180.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,055.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.