Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AGTC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.58.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

AGTC stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market cap of $118.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.