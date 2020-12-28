Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.60.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 159.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $747.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $350,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $116,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,765 shares of company stock worth $521,591 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

