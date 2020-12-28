APR Coin Trading Up 242.5% Over Last Week (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, APR Coin has traded up 242.5% against the dollar. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $21,786.38 and $67.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00049781 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00114856 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.55 or 0.00506771 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00022077 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010431 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,382,897 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

