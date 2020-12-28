AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 13,183 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 159.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 260.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 40,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,204,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,560,000 after buying an additional 565,380 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 955,000 shares of company stock worth $18,723,835. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $23.98 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

