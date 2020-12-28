AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,678 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of OFG Bancorp worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 27.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 139.3% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar acquired 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $56,218.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OFG opened at $17.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.64. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $127.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. Equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised OFG Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.