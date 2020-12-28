AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the third quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CEVA by 77.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CEVA by 321.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CEVA during the third quarter worth $218,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA opened at $42.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $939.17 million, a PE ratio of 4,221.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

