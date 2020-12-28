AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $719,000 Investment in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Arcturus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,072,000 after purchasing an additional 577,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,232 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 761,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 198,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 727,354 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,656,693 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $98.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 3.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 114.61%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

