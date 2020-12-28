AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,975 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 278.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 460,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 339,194 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth approximately $10,230,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 48.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 909,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,762,000 after acquiring an additional 296,505 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,404,000 after acquiring an additional 161,275 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 21.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,550,020.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $47.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,183.05, a PEG ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

