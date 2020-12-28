Aragon 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.61 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00011151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aragon has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $120.11 million and approximately $16.61 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00045003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00301631 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.28 or 0.02108291 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.