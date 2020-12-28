Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has raised its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a dividend payout ratio of 104.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

