Argentum Trading Down 32.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a market cap of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Argentum alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argentum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.