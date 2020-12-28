Arionum Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $130,205.14 and approximately $13.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,149.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $699.69 or 0.02577215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.00474571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.03 or 0.01270891 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.00587774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00251143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00021667 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

