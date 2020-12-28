Aryacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $372,190.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Aryacoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $372,190.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin's total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins.

Aryacoin's official website is aryacoin.io

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

