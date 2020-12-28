ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives €356.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €356.79 ($419.75).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays set a €425.00 ($500.00) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €292.00 ($343.53) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €443.00 ($521.18) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

About ASML

