Australian REIT Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:HRR.UN)

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE HRR.UN traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.68. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$5.00 and a 1-year high of C$13.35.

About Australian REIT Income Fund

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

