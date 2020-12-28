Australian REIT Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:HRR.UN)

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of TSE HRR.UN traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.68. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$5.00 and a 1-year high of C$13.35.
About Australian REIT Income Fund
