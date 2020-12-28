Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.60.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,988. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $176.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

