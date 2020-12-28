Aventus Group (AVN.AX) (ASX:AVN) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

Aventus Group (AVN.AX) (ASX:AVN) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Aventus Group (AVN.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.78.

Get Aventus Group (AVN.AX) alerts:

About Aventus Group (AVN.AX)

Aventus Group is Australia's largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia with a portfolio of 20 centres valued at $2.2 billion. Aventus Group portfolio spans 536,000m2 in gross leasable area and features a diverse tenant base of 593 quality tenancies, with national tenants representing 87 per cent of the total portfolio.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Aventus Group (AVN.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aventus Group (AVN.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.