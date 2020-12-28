Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.87

Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.87 and last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVNT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.27.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,992,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,926,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,931,000.
About Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT)
Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
