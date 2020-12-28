Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of BZUN stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 58,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,655. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baozun has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $47.51.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $269.41 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Baozun will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,751,000 after buying an additional 455,337 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

