Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.
Shares of BZUN stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 58,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,655. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baozun has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $47.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,751,000 after buying an additional 455,337 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
