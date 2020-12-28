Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Barings Participation Investors stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. Barings Participation Investors has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

