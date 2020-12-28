Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €70.43 ($82.86).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) stock opened at €73.38 ($86.33) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1 year high of €77.31 ($90.95). The business has a 50-day moving average of €71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

