Beer Money Price Tops $0.0192 on Exchanges (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Beer Money token can now be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $470,897.97 and approximately $20,768.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00046633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00309032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00029459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.67 or 0.02186116 BTC.

About Beer Money

BEER is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.