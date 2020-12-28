Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Bel Fuse worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 22.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $193.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $124.49 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $42,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at $186,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

