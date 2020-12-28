Beldex Market Cap Reaches $70.88 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. Beldex has a market capitalization of $70.88 million and approximately $680,642.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007505 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000128 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io . Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

