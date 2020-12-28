BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Brokerages

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

BeyondSpring stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $337.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that BeyondSpring will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 10.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 506.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.