Binance Coin Price Hits $35.38 (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $35.38 or 0.00132859 BTC on major exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $5.11 billion and approximately $599.82 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00023060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00629599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00161836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00328250 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017506 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00082751 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,561 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.