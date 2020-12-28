Binance USD (BUSD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.63 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $813.76 million and approximately $1.63 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00045003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00295399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.98 or 0.02129752 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

