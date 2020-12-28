Binance USD (BUSD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.63 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $813.76 million and approximately $1.63 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00045003 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005322 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00295399 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00029968 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015352 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.98 or 0.02129752 BTC.
- Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.
About Binance USD
.
Binance USD Token Trading
Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.