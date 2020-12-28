BitBall (BTB) Market Cap Reaches $2.00 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,041.85 or 0.99891998 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017947 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012912 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00047917 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 tokens. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

