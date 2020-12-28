BitBall Price Reaches $0.0031 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $972,687.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 tokens. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

