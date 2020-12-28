Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $24,862.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00251537 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00032365 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00046832 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

