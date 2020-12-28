Bitcoinus (BITS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,469.05 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,953.69 or 0.99885322 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018414 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000144 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013140 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

