Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Critical Contrast

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 26.29% 16.89% 1.57% Blackhawk Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Axos Financial and Blackhawk Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $725.83 million 3.06 $183.44 million $3.10 12.15 Blackhawk Bancorp $43.67 million 2.11 $8.14 million N/A N/A

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Axos Financial and Blackhawk Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 1 2 1 3.00 Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axos Financial presently has a consensus target price of $31.25, suggesting a potential downside of 17.00%. Given Axos Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans. In addition, Axos Financial, Inc. offers commercial lending, specialty finance factoring, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as fixed rate term unsecured loans to individual borrowers. Further, it provides prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. Additionally, the company offers concierge banking services, bankruptcy and non-bankruptcy trustee and fiduciary services, mobile deposit services, peer to peer payment services, interbank transfer services, digital wallets, securities clearing services, and digital investment advisory services, as well as introduces broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards. It also provides business banking products and services, such as business checking, business interest checking, business sweep, small business checking, business NOW, health savings, and money market accounts; commercial, development, term, equipment/fixed asset, and small business administration loans; lines and letters of credit; receivables financing; and corporate credit cards, as well as cash management solutions. In addition, the company offers payments and transfer, mortgages lending, financial planning, wealth management, security brokerage, investment management, commercial banking, and online and mobile banking services, as well as mortgage and installment loans. It serves individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers through its locations in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin.

