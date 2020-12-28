BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0647 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of BGT opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

