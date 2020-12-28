BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0647 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of BGT opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
