BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 60.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 26,448 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 198.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 79,293 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Shares of ELVT stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELVT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.