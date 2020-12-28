BlackRock Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,370 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $1,928,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 35,149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 958,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 956,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.11. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.