BlackRock Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.85% of Natural Health Trends worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NHTC opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 million, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.86. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $8.27.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.