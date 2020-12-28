BlackRock Inc. Purchases 10,769 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 96.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,150,451,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270,161 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,118,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,502 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,367,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $6.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

