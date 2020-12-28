BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in GasLog were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLOG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GasLog by 50.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in GasLog by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GasLog by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Get GasLog alerts:

NYSE GLOG opened at $3.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $362.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.35. GasLog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $156.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.74 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. On average, research analysts expect that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

GLOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DNB Markets raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.49.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG).

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.