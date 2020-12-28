BlackRock Inc. Sells 11,747 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,747 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.48% of Priority Technology worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,021,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,373.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 59,080 shares of company stock valued at $213,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

PRTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

PRTH opened at $6.36 on Monday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.52 million and a PE ratio of -15.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $108.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

