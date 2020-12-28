BlackRock Inc. Sells 28,779 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.64% of Greenlane worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 54.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC raised its position in Greenlane by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 252.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 70,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 11.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,351. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $166,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,779 shares of company stock valued at $846,559 in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greenlane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $385.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.77. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

