Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $1.97 on Top Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00007330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blocknet has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $14.60 million and $13,190.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000867 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,395,880 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

