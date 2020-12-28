BLOCKv (VEE) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.25 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $6.25 million and $31,297.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00044921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.89 or 0.00293634 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00030021 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00015440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.73 or 0.02154102 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

