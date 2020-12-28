Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an accumulate rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.17.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $8,697,709.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,776,005.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $146,386,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,872,881 shares of company stock valued at $161,204,487. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,316,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 52.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 366,771 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $378,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 158,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.