BMO China Equity Index ETF (ZCH.TO) (TSE:ZCH) Declares $0.17 Annual Dividend

BMO China Equity Index ETF (ZCH.TO) (TSE:ZCH) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

ZCH stock traded down C$0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$32.64. 12,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.03. BMO China Equity Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$20.85 and a 12-month high of C$35.49.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BMO China Equity Index ETF (ZCH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO China Equity Index ETF (ZCH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.