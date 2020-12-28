BoringDAO Price Hits $237.92 (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for about $237.92 or 0.00890447 BTC on popular exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00023230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00132574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00633524 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00169390 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00327371 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00059278 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

