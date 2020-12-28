BowX Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWX) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.11

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 7486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03.

About BowX Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for BowX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.