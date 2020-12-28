Bread Price Reaches $0.0690 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Bread has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Bread token can now be bought for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and $328,424.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00045286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00305118 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00029252 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $575.39 or 0.02108260 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.