Brokerages Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.64 Million

Analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) to report sales of $176.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will report full year sales of $711.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.00 million to $714.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $719.65 million, with estimates ranging from $717.71 million to $721.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital Corp. II.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSKR shares. Truist started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Securities started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSKR traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.42%.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.